We know that workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic, too often with no real say in the conditions they’ve had to face and the risks they’ve had to take. Meanwhile, the net worth of American billionaires has grown by over a trillion dollars since the start of the pandemic. How would a more democratic economy have responded to the current crisis?
How have co-ops in the food industry and in the care sector stepped up to protect their worker-owners? How have traditional businesses found a path through the pandemic through a conversion to worker ownership? How have worker co-ops created opportunities for those traditionally excluded or marginalized in the economy to build workplaces centered around dignity and democracy? And what challenges and setbacks have these nascent efforts to build a new economy facing?
These co-op restaurants didn’t need to open indoor dining to survive the pandemic
At the height of the pandemic, the restaurant industry sued to overturn bans on indoor dining, arguing it was the only way they could survive. But at cooperatively-run restaurants, where worker-owners vote over major decisions, they decided to prioritize their lives over profits and pivoted their business models so they could stay in business.
How co-ops across the US weathered COVID-19 by prioritizing their workers
In this TRNN special report, Jaisal Noor investigates the limitations and successes of eight co-ops across four states that were able to successfully weather the COVID-19 pandemic while prioritizing the needs of their workers. Then, TRNN hosts a follow-up discussion panel with co-op worker-owners.
Taharka Bros: Ice cream with a side of worker ownership
The pandemic wiped out 70% of their business, but Baltimore’s Taharka Bros’ worker-owners successfully pivoted to delivery, saving their company and offering insight into how co-ops were able to weather COVID-19.
This special report has been supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.