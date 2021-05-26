﻿Is there really a “worker shortage,” or are frontline workers just tired of risking their lives for substandard pay, protections, and benefits? During the COVID-19 pandemic, worker co-ops demonstrated that it’s possible to run a successful business while still prioritizing the safety and input of workers over profits.﻿

We speak with worker-owners at 8 co-ops in 4 states about the unique benefits, struggles, and limitations of of the worker cooperative model. In the words of Kimberly Britt, a worker-owner at ChiFresh Kitchen, “We work at and own this company, and we designed it to work for us, what would make it not feel like a job.”

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)

  • Chad Crouch, “Little Brown Bird”
  • Chad Crouch, “Complex Structure”
  • Chad Crouch, “Backwater”
  • Chad Crouch, “Blue Heron”
  • Chad Crouch, “House Finch”

Jaisal Noor

