In the third part of TRNN’s series exploring how co-ops survived the pandemic, Jaisal Noor speaks to worker-owners at Red Emma’s, one of Baltimore oldest co-ops, and Joe Squared, which reopened as a co-op after closing in March 2020, about how the cooperative model informed their pandemic response. We also look at how loan funds support co-ops and helped them survive a pandemic that wiped out some 100,000 small businesses across the U.S.
Jaisal Noor
Reporter
Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio News, Democracy Now! and The Indypendent.
Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.
jaisal@therealnews.com
@jaisalnoor