Millions went hungry when the pandemic hit, but at the Black-owned cooperative Brooklyn Packers, workers rose to the challenge by packing thousands of meals a week. In a sector known for exploitative pay and poor working conditions, people at the worker-owned cooperative are proving it’s possible to pay food workers decent wages, while not making work hell.

