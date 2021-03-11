From Feb. 8 to March 29, 2021, around 5,800 workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, will vote on whether or not to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union. If successful, they would become the first unionized Amazon workforce in the United States. In our special TRNN series “Battleground Bessemer,” we’ll be bringing you in-depth coverage of this historic union drive, including interviews with workers and organizers on the ground in Bessemer (and beyond).