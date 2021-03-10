In our new TRNN mini-series “Battleground Bessemer,” we will be bringing you in-depth coverage of the historic Amazon union drive in Bessemer, Alabama, where 5,800 warehouse workers are currently voting on whether or not to unionize. We kick off this series with a special interview with world-renowned actor, activist, and TRNN board member Danny Glover, who came down to Bessemer on Feb. 22, 2021, to show support for Amazon workers. In this interview, Glover speaks with TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez about why this union vote is so significant and why labor’s struggle is our struggle.

