All eyes are on Bessemer, Alabama, where 5,800 Amazon fulfillment center workers are currently voting on whether or not to unionize. With the vote counting just weeks away, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez sits down with Darryl Richardson, one of the Amazon workers in Bessemer, to talk about working conditions at Amazon, and about the importance of having a union.

