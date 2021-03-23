Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama have entered the final week of voting on whether to become the first Amazon facility to unionize in the US. Their supporters and union allies held an international day of action on March 20, in solidarity with the workers who said they have faced a fierce anti-union campaign by one of the country’s most powerful and wealthiest corporations. The Real News was the only news site to cover the protest at the BWI Amazon facility, where local Amazon workers, postal workers, and teachers spoke out about the importance of unions, especially during a deadly pandemic.