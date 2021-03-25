Jennifer Bates was among the group of warehouse workers who initiated the process of forming a union at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. Now, nearly a year later, Jennifer has testified in front of Congress and become one of the faces of the historic Amazon union drive that is currently underway. In the latest installment of our special series “Battleground Bessemer,” TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez sits down with Bates at the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) Mid-South Council headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Alvarez and Bates discuss the tireless efforts by workers and RWDSU organizers to make the union vote a success, to combat Amazon’s constant union-busting efforts, and to spread the word to workers around the world that it’s time “to stand up and stand out.”

