Throughout our special special series of The Marc Steiner Show, co-hosted by Marc Steiner and Bill Fletcher Jr., we have examined the rise of the right in the US and beyond, we have explored the different tendencies and motivations fueling today’s surge in far-right politics, and we have engaged with a range of critical voices who have helped us understand how we got here and what we can do about it. In between recording panel interviews for this series in the TRNN studio, Marc and Bill recorded a candid discussion about their own personal histories of organizing against the far right, and about what lessons we can learn from the past to be better equipped for the fight ahead. In this final “post-game” installment of “Rise of the Right,” we are sharing Marc and Bill’s one-on-one conversation about how and why we must face the far right head on.

To listen to the full “Rise of the Right” series of The Marc Steiner Show on TRNN, visit the series page.

