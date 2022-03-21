The far right is not a monolithic project; it is, rather, a movement of movements around the globe that have grown out of the failures of capitalism as a social order and that are fueled by human society’s darkest tendencies (racism, misogyny, xenophobia, greed, domination, etc.). What are these different movements that make up what we call the far right today? What vision of social order are they fighting to impose? What does it mean for all of us that the heterogenous tendencies and motivations of the far right are converging into a powerful coalition that is willing to resort to political violence to achieve its collective ends? And how do we fight back?

In this special series of The Marc Steiner Show, co-hosted by Marc Steiner and Bill Fletcher Jr., we will examine the rise of the right in the US and beyond, we will explore the different tendencies and motivations fueling today’s surge in far-right politics, and we will engage with a range of critical voices who can help us understand how we got here and what we can do about it.

Episode 0 We are seeing the rise of a global right-wing force decades in the making Jan. 6 was not an isolated aberration. Around the globe, far-right movements are aligning with each other to enforce a new social order and we are, frankly, not prepared.

Episode 1 The future the far right wants should scare us all The far right is not one entity with one goal; it encompasses a range of political groups with different visions for society. But these varied forces are coalescing into a dangerous coalition.

