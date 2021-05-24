Right now, working people in Palestine and Colombia are being crushed by a relentless onslaught of murderous violence and dispossession, economic degradation, and inhumane exploitation. They are fighting for their lives, and they are asking for international solidarity. In Palestine, against the ceaseless violence of occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing, Palestinians are rising up to resist their own erasure; in Colombia, millions have taken to the streets to fight against a corrupt system by which the government, the police, and the forces of international oligarchic plunder have waged class war on working people. In this special episode of Working People, spanning three continents, we talk to Irene Vélez Torres and Toufic Haddad about the world-changing struggles they are living through in Colombia and Palestine, and about what working people around the world, especially in North America, can do to join the fight.
Interview with Irene Vélez Torres begins at 20:25
Interview with Toufic Haddad begins at 46:51
Additional links/info below…
