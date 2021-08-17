After tens of thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars wasted, the US departure from Afghanistan has left the Taliban in total control. How can we begin to measure the human and financial cost of the longest war in US history? And will the US ever atone for the death and destruction it helped wreak through decades of intervention?
