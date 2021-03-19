It is undeniably a good thing that films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” are helping to disseminate the true story of the U.S. government’s coordinated involvement in the murder of Black Panther deputy chairman Fred Hampton. But there are many facets to that story that still need to be told and understood, especially when it comes to the revolutionary, multiracial Rainbow Coalition and the people who organized it. In this special episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc sits down with two founding members of the Rainbow Coalition, Henry “Poison” Gaddis of the Black Panthers and Hy Thurman of the Young Patriots, to dig deeper into the history of the Rainbow Coalition and the radical threat it posed to the white establishment.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Friday on TRNN.

Resources mentioned in the show: “The Murder of Fred Hampton” (documentary) (1971); Hy Thurman, “Revolutionary Hillbilly” (book) (2020).