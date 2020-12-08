On June 18, 2020, 18-year-old Andrés Guardado was shot in the back and killed by an L.A. County deputy sheriff. With witnesses disappearing and officers involved pleading the Fifth, the investigation into the police killing of Guardado is looking pretty damn sketchy. We speak with Memo Torres, director of partnerships for L.A. Taco, about the case. Also, the Seattle City Council voted to cut their police budget by 20%, but some residents argue it should be slashed by more. We speak with Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant about what defunding the police means in principle and looks like in practice.