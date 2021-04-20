Last week, President Joe Biden announced he will be pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan on Sept. 11, 2021, seemingly ending the longest war in U.S. history. But what does that really mean? What happens to Afghanistan next? How can we possibly make reparations for the destruction we’ve wrought, and will we do anything to address the machinations of a military-industrial complex that continually drives us into more wars around the globe? In the first segment of this week’s “Marc Steiner Show,” we dive into these and other vital questions with Matthew Hoh, disabled Marine combat veteran, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and member of the Eisenhower Media Initiative, and Danny Sjursen, retired Army major who served in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, director of the Eisenhower Media Network, and author of multiple books, including “Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War.”

Then, the Saudi-led war and the war-induced famine in Yemen is the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world today—a crisis in which the United States continues to be complicit. In our second segment, Marc speaks with Iman Saleh, one of the Yemeni-Americans with the Yemeni Liberation Movement who began a hunger strike on March 29 to demand an end to the Saudi-led and U.S.-backed blockade of Yemen. As of this publication, Saleh has not eaten for 23 days.



