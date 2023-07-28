On July 25, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a tentative agreement with UPS just days before the current contract was set to expire on July 31. If a new deal was not reached this week, 340,000 UPS workers were prepared to hit the picket line on Aug. 1 in what would have been one of the largest strikes in US history. The contract negotiations process has been a roller coaster, filled with the twists and turns of bad offers and parties walking away from the bargaining table. What brought us to this point? What are the key issues workers have been prepared to strike over? Will the rank and file approve the latest tentative agreement, or is a strike still on the table?

In this special July 25 live panel discussion with Teamster UPSers—a collaboration between The Real News, In These Times, and The Upsurge podcast—we discuss the latest developments in the contract negotiations and what’s at stake for UPS workers and the wider labor movement.

Watch the July 25 livestream on The Real News Network YouTube channel:

YouTube video

Also check out Teddy Ostrow and Stephen Franklin’s breaking news story on the UPS tentative agreement, co-published by In These Times and The Real News.

Studio Production: David Hebden, Adam Coley, Kayla Rivara
Post-Production: David Hebden, Teddy Ostrow, Ruby Walsh

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript of this recording is being processed and will be made available as soon as possible.

