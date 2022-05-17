‘Twerking-class heroes’: LA strippers are fighting for a union
Dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood turned a lockout by management into a picket and unionization drive that could bring long-needed changes to strip clubs around the country.
TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez speaks with Reagan, a dancer who was unjustly fired from the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, California, and is fighting with her coworkers to unionize with Strippers United. Screenshot/TRNN.
On March 18, dancers working at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, California, presented a petition to the owners of the club “demanding an end to retaliatory firings and bad club policies that put their safety at risk.” The next day, dancers were locked out of their jobs and told they could only meet with management individually, not as a group. In response, the workers have turned the lockout into a picket and a unionization drive that could have major implications for workers in strip clubs around the country. TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez speaks with Reagan, one of the dancers at Star Garden who was unjustly fired and who is fighting alongside her coworkers to unionize with Strippers United.
