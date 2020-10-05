In the final sprint to election day, most organizers are laser-focused on the imperative of defeating the authoritarian threat represented by a second Trump term. Many are also focused on the work needed to drive us forward after election day, whatever the result, to continue to build the movements we need.

On this special episode of This is Not a Drill, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani talk with some of the most important organizers leading ambitious strategies to not only win in November, but build a majoritarian movement for racial justice and radical economic democracy. Join us as we talk to Thenjiwe McHarris, Maurice Mitchell from the Working Families Party, Cindy Wiesner, a volunteer with the Frontline, and NTanya Lee from LeftRoots.

Organizations listed for identification purposes only. Views expressed on this show reflect those of the guests individually and not their employers.