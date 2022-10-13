Map of the United States. Illustration via Getty Images.
Billionaire wealth has increased to $5 trillion since the start of the US COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Trillions of uncounted amounts are likely sequestered away in trusts, which are increasingly finding ways to evade taxes with the help of numerous US states. The US is now an international tax haven, and discrepancies in state law are a key part of the story. For a discussion on this worrying trend and its effects on wealth inequality, Marc Steiner speaks with Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies and author of The Wealth Hoarders, along with journalist and researcher Kalena Thomhave.
The transcript of this interview will be made available as soon as possible.
Marc Steiner
Host, The Marc Steiner Show
Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.