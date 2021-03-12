Every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST on The Real News Network, journalists Stephen Janis and Taya Graham premiere a new episode of the acclaimed Police Accountability Report, a show that investigates police corruption around the U.S., as well as the grassroots movement to hold police accountable.

This week, in lieu of a new episode of PAR, we have a special interview with Janis and Graham about their new full-length documentary, “The Friendliest Town,” which tells the story of Kelvin Sewell, the first African-American police chief of Pocomoke City, MD. When Sewell, a former Baltimore City homicide investigator and narcotics officer, instituted radical changes to Pocomoke City’s policing system, focusing on community policing over aggressive law enforcement, the results were stunning. Then, the local white establishment fought back.

