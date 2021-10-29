On Monday, Oct. 25, Sudan’s military seized control of the country, arresting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolving the transitional council government that was created to oversee the country’s passage to a more democratic system of governance. The coup comes just weeks before the military was expected to hand leadership of the transitional council over to civilians, and General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, announced on national TV that he was declaring a state of emergency and that the military would be appointing a technocratic government to run the country until elections are held in July 2023. However, already battered by years of dictatorship, revolution, and economic turmoil, on top of the interlocking crises of COVID-19 and global vaccine apartheid, the people of Sudan have risked their lives to take to the streets and rebel against the coup.

In this urgent interview, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez speaks with Mubarak Elamin of the Sudan US Policy Network about the unfolding political crisis in Sudan and about the people’s democratic fight against the military coup.