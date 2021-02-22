The U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic highlights deep racial inequities in wages, health, and vaccination rates—but it’s a century of racist public policy that laid the foundation for these disparities.

Dr. Lawrence Brown, author of “The Black Butterfly,” joins TRNN’s Jaisal Noor to discuss the disproportionate harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and argues that radical action is needed to address the current crisis and damage exacerbated by economic recessions.