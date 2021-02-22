Members from historic African-American churches in the Tampa Bay Area prepare to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the historic Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic highlights deep racial inequities in wages, health, and vaccination rates—but it’s a century of racist public policy that laid the foundation for these disparities.
Dr. Lawrence Brown, author of “The Black Butterfly,” joins TRNN’s Jaisal Noor to discuss the disproportionate harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and argues that radical action is needed to address the current crisis and damage exacerbated by economic recessions.
