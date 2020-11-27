We’re joined by Marilyn Vann, president of both the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association and African Indians of the 5 Civilized Tribes Foundation; Johnnie Jae, journalist and co-host of Decolonized News Hour; and Antonio Cosme, Indigenous activist, economist, and beekeeper from Detroit.

We look back on the history of Indigenous slave ownership, examine how that history influences anti-Black attitudes today, and discuss the push by Black Native Americans for Rep. Deb Haaland to urge tribes to honor the Treaties of 1866 requiring freedmen to be admitted to tribal nations as full citizens.

