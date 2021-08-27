The domestic ‘war on terror’ is giving the FBI more unchecked power
From the Capitol riots to the militia plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, the far right has shown how dangerous it can be, but handing the FBI more unchecked power is not the way to stop them.
The Boogaloo Boys hold a rally at the Capitol Building on October 17, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. The Boogaloo boys called it a “Unity Rally” in an attempt to distance themselves from the Wolverine Watchmen, who were behind the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Two of the men arrested in the plot were affiliated with the Boogaloo Boys. Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images.
A disturbing Buzzfeed report revealed that the FBI played a leading role in orchestrating the same far-right terrorist plot against Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer that it was praised for foiling. Moreover, the incident has been used as a pretext to give the FBI even more power than it had before—power that it has used and will continue to use to crack down on the left. In the second installment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, as part of our monthly collaboration with Jacobin magazine, we talk with Branko Marcetic about his recent Jacobin piece “The FBI’s Domestic ‘War on Terror’ Is an Authoritarian Power Grab.” Marcetic is a Jacobin staff writer based in Toronto, Canada, and the author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden.
Marc Steiner
Host, The Marc Steiner Show
Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.