A disturbing Buzzfeed report revealed that the FBI played a leading role in orchestrating the same far-right terrorist plot against Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer that it was praised for foiling. Moreover, the incident has been used as a pretext to give the FBI even more power than it had before—power that it has used and will continue to use to crack down on the left. In the second installment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, as part of our monthly collaboration with Jacobin magazine, we talk with Branko Marcetic about his recent Jacobin piece “The FBI’s Domestic ‘War on Terror’ Is an Authoritarian Power Grab.” Marcetic is a Jacobin staff writer based in Toronto, Canada, and the author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden.

