Citing unfair labor practices at Warrior Met Coal in Brookwood, Alabama, 1,100 coal miners with the United Mine Workers of America went on strike on April 1. One week later, workers voted down a tentative agreement with Warrior Met, opting to stay on the picket line for as long as it takes to get a better deal from their employer, which brought in a net income of over $300 million in 2019. The new TRNN series “Battleground Brookwood,” will cover the ongoing strike at Warrior Met Coal and highlight the struggles of mine workers and their families for safety, dignity, and respect.

Studio: Alex Kiker

Post-Production: Dwayne Gladden