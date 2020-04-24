Wall Street Is Profiting From Police Brutality
May 9, 2020
Taxpayers are paying double for police brutality settlements thanks to cities and towns buying bonds from Wall Street to finance payouts for officer misconduct. San Diego cop watcher Kat from Irate Productions discusses recent police harassment of unarmed residents.
