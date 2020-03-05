Trump Voters Aren’t Scared of Bernie—They’re Scared of His Base
March 2, 2020
Trump's supporters in South Carolina may not love Bernie, but they think he has a better chance of winning the presidency than Biden. TRNN speaks with dedicated Trump supporters and protesters at his South Carolina rally.
Trump's supporters in South Carolina may not love Bernie, but they think he has a better chance of winning the presidency than Biden. TRNN speaks with dedicated Trump supporters and protesters at his South Carolina rally.
Transcript Not Available