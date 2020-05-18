US Sanctions On Iran Fueled By Hate And Money
May 19, 2020
John Bolton brought Richard Goldberg from the neoconservative Foundation for Defense of Democracies to serve as a senior advisor for the National Security Council, ensuring that sanctions against Iran will intensify even as Iran is wracked by COVID-19.
