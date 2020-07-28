Elizabeth Warren On Why We Must Stop Utility Shutoffs During The Pandemic
With unemployment at record levels and an economy teetering on the edge, utility shutoffs threaten to compound the existing public health disaster unfolding in the US. The Real News is highlighting voices from a national campaign that is trying to do something to prevent this by demanding a national moratorium on shutoffs during the COVID crisis. In this first video in this series, Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with Maria Bellen of Chelsea Green Roots about the impact of utility shutoffs on the low-income communities of color already disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Transcript Not Available