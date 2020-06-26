Cop Pulled A Gun On Woman’s Unarmed Son, Then Used Facebook Posts Against Her In Court
July 3, 2020
PAR investigates police use of Facebook posts in the cases of Korryn Gaines, Arturo Adame, and Michael Avery, and follows Erica Hamlett's fight for accountability for an off-duty officer who pulled a gun on her child while he waited for a bus.
PAR investigates police use of Facebook posts in the cases of Korryn Gaines, Arturo Adame, and Michael Avery, and follows Erica Hamlett's fight for accountability for an off-duty officer who pulled a gun on her child while he waited for a bus.
Transcript Not Available