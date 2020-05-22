Can Sex Workers Survive COVID-19 When The Government Won’t Give Aid?
May 22, 2020
Sex Workers' rights advocates have been demanding decriminalization of their work, but now under the pandemic regulations even legal forms of sex work like strip clubs have been targeted by the federal government and alienated from government aid.
Sex Workers' rights advocates have been demanding decriminalization of their work, but now under the pandemic regulations even legal forms of sex work like strip clubs have been targeted by the federal government and alienated from government aid.
Transcript Not Available