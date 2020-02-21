‘They Know Who I Am’: Auditor Arrested Again—While Playing a Video Game
February 28, 2020
Disabled veteran and First Amendment activist Blind Justice returns to PAR, saying he and his wife were threatened with violence and arrest while playing PokemonGo in a church parking lot in Rockingham, North Carolina.
Transcript Not Available