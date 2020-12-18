Democrats have seemingly caved to Mitch McConnell’s grim will once again and are now leaning toward passing an abominably paltry second COVID-19 relief package. In case it wasn’t obvious before, it’s certainly obvious now: We’re on our own. In today’s episode of Burn It Down, Kim is joined by TRNN Managing/Baltimore Editor Lisa Snowden-McCray, and TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez to discuss the failures of both parties in our collective hour of need.