Democrats have seemingly caved to Mitch McConnell’s grim will once again and are now leaning toward passing an abominably paltry second COVID-19 relief package. In case it wasn’t obvious before, it’s certainly obvious now: We’re on our own. In today’s episode of Burn It Down, Kim is joined by TRNN Managing/Baltimore Editor Lisa Snowden-McCray, and TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez to discuss the failures of both parties in our collective hour of need.
Kim Brown
Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.More by Kim Brown