Right now, a majority of residential advisers at Kenyon College, organized with the Kenyon Student Worker Organizing Committee, are on an indefinite strike over unfair labor practices. At the same time, over 1,750 graduate student workers at Indiana University with the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition are on strike, demanding that the university administration formally recognize their union, pay graduate workers a livable wage, and eliminate costly student fees. In this episode of Working People, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez talks about these important struggles with three worker-organizers across the two campuses: Molly Orr, a sophomore at Kenyon College who works at the Kenyon Farm and the Writing Center; Nora Weber, a fourth-year PhD candidate in Sociology at Indiana University; and Anne Kavalerchik, a third-year PhD candidate in Sociology and Informatics at Indiana University.
- Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition—United Electrical Workers website, Facebook page, Twitter page, and Instagram
- Kenyon Student Worker Organizing Committee—United Electrical Workers website, Facebook page, Twitter page, and Instagram
- Nora’s Twitter page
- Anne’s Twitter page
- Kenyon Strike Fund: K-SWOC-UE Strike Fund – Spring 2022
- Indiana Strike Fund: IGWC-UE Strike Fund – Spring 2022
- Maria Carrasco, Inside Higher Ed, “Kenyon College Residential Advisers Go On Indefinite Strike“
- Hali Tauxe, Indiana Daily Student, “As Graduate Workers Contemplate Strike, Bloomington Campus Officials Announce Raises“
- Jeremy Hogan, The Bloomingtonian, “Gallery: Grad Workers Strike Tuesday, April 19, 2022“
