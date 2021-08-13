Rick Perlstein: ‘I was drafted into the project of settler colonialism as a child’
World-renowned historian and journalist Rick Perlstein talks with Marc Steiner about growing up Jewish in Milwaukee, going to Zionist summer camp, and coming to terms with the violence of Israeli settler colonialism
Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat, US President Jimmy Carter, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin stand for the three countries' national anthems on March 26, 1979, before signing the peace treaty based on the Camp David Accords of September 1978. Photo by Wally McNamee/CORBIS via Getty Images.
In the second segment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, we bring you the latest installment of our ongoing series “Not in Our Name,” which highlights the diverse voices of Jewish activists, artists, intellectuals, and others who are speaking out against the Israeli occupation. In this installment, Marc talks with Rick Perlstein about growing up Jewish in Milwaukee, the process of unlearning Zionist indoctrination, and how the United States’ support of an Israeli ethno-state foments continued violence. Perlstein is a world-renowned author, journalist, and historian of the American right; his most recent book, the fourth in an award-winning series investigating the history of modern American conservatism, is Reaganland: America’s Right Turn 1976–1980.
Pre-Production/Studio/Post Production: Stephen Frank
