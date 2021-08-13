In the second segment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, we bring you the latest installment of our ongoing series “Not in Our Name,” which highlights the diverse voices of Jewish activists, artists, intellectuals, and others who are speaking out against the Israeli occupation. In this installment, Marc talks with Rick Perlstein about growing up Jewish in Milwaukee, the process of unlearning Zionist indoctrination, and how the United States’ support of an Israeli ethno-state foments continued violence. Perlstein is a world-renowned author, journalist, and historian of the American right; his most recent book, the fourth in an award-winning series investigating the history of modern American conservatism, is Reaganland: America’s Right Turn 1976–1980.

Tune in for new segments of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday and Friday on TRNN.