Far-right Trump supporters affiliated with the Proud Boys brought mayhem to D.C. and several other cities this week, resulting in stabbings, a shooting, and the vandalizing of multiple churches. Predictably, police showed more restraint than they have routinely shown toward left-wing demonstrators.

Journalist Chuck Modiano, editor and founder of Black House News Sean Michael Love, reporter and photographer Shauna Sowersby, and a representative from Independent Media PDX join us for the discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 15.