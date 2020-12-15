Far-right Trump supporters affiliated with the Proud Boys brought mayhem to D.C. and several other cities this week, resulting in stabbings, a shooting, and the vandalizing of multiple churches. Predictably, police showed more restraint than they have routinely shown toward left-wing demonstrators.

Journalist Chuck Modiano, editor and founder of Black House News Sean Michael Love, reporter and photographer Shauna Sowersby, and a representative from Independent Media PDX join us for the discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Kim Brown

Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.