In the wake of Israel’s scorched-earth bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza, Baltimore activists took to the streets on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to demand a ceasefire. At least 8,796 people have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s retaliatory offensive, Gaza’s Health Ministry said yesterday, including 3,648 children. Current polls show a majority of Americans support a ceasefire, even as the US government has continued to ramp up support for Israel and the Biden administration has compared demonstrators calling for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine to white supremacists who marched through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Journalist Jaisal Noor reports from Baltimore.

Production: Jaisal Noor

Transcript

A transcript will be made available soon.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.