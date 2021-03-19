Why is it so hard to reform the police, let alone hold police accountable for abusing their power? What are the legal and political protections that have put police above the very law they’re supposed to enforce? On this week’s PAR, reporters Taya Graham and Stephen Janis report on site from Annapolis, Maryland, where a Police Union rally was held to push back against recently proposed legislation that would reform policing and revoke the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill Of Rights. Then, we speak with veteran copwatcher Tom Zebra on the importance of filming the police and his almost 20-year fight for transparency.

