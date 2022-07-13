We wish everyone could have been in Chicago for the Labor Notes 2022 conference! But for those who couldn’t make it, we convened this comradely panel with some fan-favorite guests of the Working People podcast—Tevita ‘Uhatafe, McKenna Schueler, and Jacob Morrison—to share our thoughts and reflections on the gathering, and to talk about the lessons and strategies we’re taking from Labor Notes and applying in our daily lives.

