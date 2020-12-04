Sociologist Taure Brown and editor from Hood Communist, Onyesonwu Chatoyer join us to set the record straight on Obama’s flimsy attempt to rewrite his own legacy and his dogged insistence on crushing leftist movements. We also speak with Ricci Sergienko from The People’s City Council about the inhumane and forcible removal of families by police from state-owned housing the day before Thanksgiving.
Kim Brown
Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.More by Kim Brown