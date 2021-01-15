Between the Trumpist insurgency at the U.S. Capitol, Democrats’ Senate wins in Georgia, COVID-19, and the internal battles raging within both parties, history is moving fast these days. In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc is joined by a lively panel of guests to put these events in their larger historical context and to discuss what lessons from history we must examine to understand the rise of the militant right and the task ahead for leftists of all stripes.

Today’s panel includes Jerome Scott, veteran revolutionary activist, labor organizer, author, and founding member of both the League of Revolutionary Black Workers and Project South: Institute for the Elimination of Poverty and Genocide; Jacqueline Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and longtime TRNN host and contributor; and John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy In Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies and author of “The Pandemic Pivot.”

Tune in every Friday for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show.