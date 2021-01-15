Between the Trumpist insurgency at the U.S. Capitol, Democrats’ Senate wins in Georgia, COVID-19, and the internal battles raging within both parties, history is moving fast these days. In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc is joined by a lively panel of guests to put these events in their larger historical context and to discuss what lessons from history we must examine to understand the rise of the militant right and the task ahead for leftists of all stripes.

Today’s panel includes Jerome Scott, veteran revolutionary activist, labor organizer, author, and founding member of both the League of Revolutionary Black Workers and Project South: Institute for the Elimination of Poverty and Genocide; Jacqueline Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and longtime TRNN host and contributor; and John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy In Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies and author of “The Pandemic Pivot.”

Tune in every Friday for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show.

Marc Steiner

Host, The Marc Steiner Show

Marc Steiner, interim co-Editor at TRNN, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on issues of social justice. He walked his first picket line at age 13 and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested for Civil Rights protests, in the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught Theatre for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993 through 1997 his signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR – which Marc co-founded – and Morgan State University’s WEAA.