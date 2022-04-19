Join us at the Real News Network Studio and live online to hear from leading gubernatorial candidates about their visions for Maryland’s transportation future.

Forum begins promptly at 6:30PM ET in the main studio.

Confirmed candidates: Rushern Baker, Peter Franchot, John King, Tom Perez.

Eligible but not participating: Wes Moore.

Moderated by The Real News Network’s Jaisal Noor.

Tickets are available first-come, first-serve online. Once sold out, remaining ticket sales will be placed on a wait list. The forum will also be livestreamed on social media and recorded for viewing later.

COVID-19 Precautions: Vaccination required for entry. Attendees will be required to wear masks. Audience will be capped at 100.

Hosted by Bikemore in Action 501(c)(4). In partnership with The Real News Network, Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, Transit Choices, Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, The Fund for Educational Excellence, Sierra Club, The Transform Maryland Transportation Coalition, transit riders and operators.

Bikemore in Action set a 10% polling threshold, plus completion of a written questionnaire, for participation.