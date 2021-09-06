Back in May, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez joined a special crossover panel hosted by the Srsly Wrong podcast on the radical history of May Day (International Workers’ Day). In this wide-ranging discussion, the panel also discussed how the US holiday of Labor Day was deliberately established over a century ago as a way to celebrate workers and the accomplishments of the labor movement without invoking the revolutionary spirit of May Day. To celebrate Labor Day while honoring the radical roots and the ongoing struggle of the international workers’ movement, we are sharing this conversation on the TRNN podcast feed for listeners.

