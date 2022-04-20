Alamance County, North Carolina, is probably best known for its defense of Confederate monuments and backing Republicans in every presidential campaign since Jimmy Carter. But an important grassroots fight for racial and economic justice is currently unfolding there. One of the leaders of that fight is Dreama Caldwell, a Black working mother who, in 2015, faced a $40,000 bail for a crime she didn’t commit—now she is working to organize across racial and class lines to build grassroots power in rural areas that have been abandoned by the major political parties.

In the latest installment of his investigative series “Defending Democracy in the 2022 Midterm Elections,” supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Caldwell about her story and her organizing work with Down Home North Carolina.

Featured music courtesy of Joe Troop: “The Rise of Dreama Caldwell” by Joe Troop

Pre-Production/Studio: Jaisal Noor

Post-Production: Jules Taylor

TRANSCRIPT

The transcript of this podcast will be made available as soon as possible.