On Aug. 18 of this year, the Israeli Defense Forces raided and closed the offices of seven Palestinian human rights organizations, including groups working to protect the rights of women, children, and prisoners. In October 2021, the Israeli government accused these organizations of being “terrorist groups” secretly linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has militantly resisted the Zionist occupation of Palestine for decades. The charge was denied not only by Palestinian NGOs at the time, but also eventually reviewed and rejected by nine European states including Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries generally considered friendly to Israel. Journalist Oren Ziv joins The Marc Steiner Show to explain how the Israeli government is sending a message of defiance against the international community with its continued attacks on Palestinian NGOs.

Oren Ziv is an Israeli journalist and photojournalist who’s a leading writer and voice at +972, an Israeli media site that fights for Palestinian rights and a just society. He is a member of the Activestills Photography Collective.

Post-Production: Brent Tomchik

Transcript

The transcript of this podcast will be made available as soon as possible.