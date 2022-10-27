On Aug. 18 of this year, the Israeli Defense Forces raided and closed the offices of seven Palestinian human rights organizations, including groups working to protect the rights of women, children, and prisoners. In October 2021, the Israeli government accused these organizations of being “terrorist groups” secretly linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has militantly resisted the Zionist occupation of Palestine for decades. The charge was denied not only by Palestinian NGOs at the time, but also eventually reviewed and rejected by nine European states including Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries generally considered friendly to Israel. Journalist Oren Ziv joins The Marc Steiner Show to explain how the Israeli government is sending a message of defiance against the international community with its continued attacks on Palestinian NGOs.

Oren Ziv is an Israeli journalist and photojournalist who’s a leading writer and voice at +972, an Israeli media site that fights for Palestinian rights and a just society. He is a member of the Activestills Photography Collective.

Post-Production: Brent Tomchik

Transcript

The transcript of this podcast will be made available as soon as possible.

Marc Steiner

Host, The Marc Steiner Show

Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.
 
marc@therealnews.com
 
@marcsteiner