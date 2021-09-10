In the second segment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, we bring you the latest installment of our ongoing series “Not in Our Name,” which highlights the diverse voices of Jewish activists, artists, intellectuals, and others who are speaking out against the Israeli occupation. For this installment, Marc is joined once again by author and activist Shane Burley to examine a recent article Burley wrote for Tikkun magazine, “Jew-Hating Is Never About Jews.” In a crucial, cross-generational discussion, Marc and Burley explore changing attitudes among Jewish leftists not only regarding the violence of Israeli occupation, but regarding the existence of the Israeli state as an essential piece of Jewish identity. Shane Burley is the author of Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse (AK Press, 2021) and Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It (AK Press, 2017). His work has appeared in a range of outlets including NBC News, JacobinAl JazeeraThe BafflerThe Daily BeastTruthoutIn These Times, and Protean magazine

