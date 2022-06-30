Love is rarely simple, and love on the high seas is no exception. The HBO Max show Our Flag Means Death brings something fresh to television we didn’t know we needed until we saw it: queer pirate love. Created by David Jenkins and starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, this romantic comedy series brings the right mix of humor, humanity, and heartthrob to light up our dark days. In this episode of Art for the End Times, Lyta sits down with Allegra Silcox and Adrian Rennix to discuss the show’s surprising tenderness—and to butcher the New Zealand accent.

Pre-Production/Studio: Maximillian Alvarez

Post-Production: Dwayne Gladden

TRANSCRIPT

The transcript of this podcast will be made available as soon as possible.