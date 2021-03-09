Since 2002, Greek revolutionary and activist Dimitris Koufontinas has been in prison for his role in the Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N). Labelled a “terrorist” by the Greek government, Koufontinas began a hunger strike on Jan. 8, 2021, and has been refusing water since Feb. 22, in protest of his draconian treatment in prison. With his health rapidly deteriorating, time is running out for Koufontinas, but there is a growing international effort to demand that his life be spared. In this urgent episode of “Rattling the Bars,” Eddie Conway speaks with Demosthenes Papathatos, a political organizer in Greece, about Koufontinas’ condition.

