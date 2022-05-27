If you enjoyed our sweet, charming let’s-recommend-art-we-love episode of Art for the End Times, then you’ll love this hatin’-ass episode where we swing wildly in the other direction. Recorded on May 18—when, for a brief moment, there was some good news in the world, before everything went back to being terrible—Lyta convenes a special all-TRNN panel of haters to blow off some steam and talk about people and things we hate. We let the world know what we really think about Dr. Oz and open up a can of whoop-ass on Baltimore’s least favorite purveyor of Black pain for public consumption (hint: his name begins with a “D” and ends with an “-imon”).

Panelists include: Taya Graham, Stephen Janis, and Julianne Simitz.

Pre-Production/Studio: Maximillian Alvarez

Post-Production: Brent Tomchik

